Testimony of the second Syrian mercenary captured by Artsakh forces interrogated (video)



The Investigation Committee has released the video of interrogation of the second Syrian mercenary captured by Artsakh forces.

The man identifies himself as Yousef Alabet Al Haji, born in 1988 in the village of Ziedieh in Idlib province, Syria.

“Fifteen days ago, an acquaintance of mine from the neighboring village of Sahan, came to see me at my place of residence. He offered me to go to Azerbaijan for money,” the man tells.

Yousef was told he would participate in military exercises for $2,000 a month.