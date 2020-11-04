Garmin company says will investigate use of its technology in Turkish drones

Garmin Ltd., an American multinational technology company, has responded to the concerns of the Armenian community related to the use of its technology in Turkey’s Bayraktar drones employed by Azerbaijan in the attacks against the Armenian population of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

“It has been brought to Garmin’s attention that one of our products has been incorporated into drones that are being used in Bayraktar UAVs to kill innocent civilians in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). We condemn this violence in the strongest terms, and we are heartbroken for the loved ones of those who have been killed,” the firm said in a letter to the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“The Garmin product used in these drones is a commercial, non-military product that is widely available for purchase. It is not designed or intended for military use, and it is not even designed or intended for use in drones. We are investigating how our products ended up in these drones, and we will take appropriate action following our investigation to guard against our products being used again in this manner,” the company added.

ANCA earlier shared battlefield evidence confirming that Turkey’s Bayraktar drones – deployed by Azerbaijan against civilians in Artsakh and Armenia – contain parts and technology from U.S. firms, U.S.-based affiliates of foreign firms, and firms located in NATO ally countries (UK, France, Germany, Austrian, and Netherlands), reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“As Americans of Armenian heritage, we will not – as a matter of U.S. law, legal liability, and basic morality – allow American parts or technology to be used by Turkey and Azerbaijan to kill civilians across Artsakh and Armenia,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Join with us in demanding legislative action from Congress, a ban by the State Department, and the immediate halt by each of these firms of any current, pending, or future sales or transfers to Ankara and Baku.”

The ANCA has organized a two-pronged campaign, targeting both Congress and the U.S. companies selling drone parts that have been used by Turkey and Azerbaijan to kill Armenians – asking Congress to enforce Arms Export Control laws and the companies themselves to cease any and all sales or transfers that place Armenians at risk.

Detailed information can be found here.