Failed propaganda by Azerbaijan (video)

While a number of prominent media outlets, politicians and leaders of countries talk about Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist groups and Syrian mercenaries fighting against Artsakh, Baku tries to prove that the terrorists are actually fighting on the Armenian side, presenting falsified “evidence.”
