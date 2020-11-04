PoliticsTopVideo

Failed propaganda by Azerbaijan (video)

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 4, 2020, 19:13
Less than a minute

While a number of prominent media outlets, politicians and leaders of countries talk about Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist groups and Syrian mercenaries fighting against Artsakh, Baku tries to prove that the terrorists are actually fighting on the Armenian side, presenting falsified “evidence.”

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 4, 2020, 19:13
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button