Cypriot MEP calls on EU to stop second genocide against Armenians in Artsakh

Europe must Stand in full Solidarity with Austria, France, Greece, Cyprus, Armenia and Artsakh, Cypriot Member of the European Parliament Lefteris Christoforou said in a Twitter post.
“I call on the EU to finally react and to immediately suspend the Turkish-EU Customs Union,” he said, reminding of Erdogan’s words threatening Europe.
Earlier this month the MEP from European people’s Party called on Europe to stop a new genocide against Armenians.
“The criminal actions of the Azeris and Turks against our Armenian Brothers in Nagorno Karabakh continue unabated. The EU has a Historical Responsibility and I call on the EU to stop now, the new Genocide against the Armenian people in Artsakh,” he tweeted.