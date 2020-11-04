Azerbaijan’s renewed attack thwarted, two more tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles hit

Today, at around 10:30, on the front line southeast of Berdzor, the enemy forces launched another attack with the involvement of armored vehicles, Artsakh’s Defense Army says.

The units of the Defense Army stopped the attack, hitting three tanks.

At around 12:55, the enemy launched another attack in the same direction, losing two tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles, and was thrown back to the starting positions.

Fighting is currently going on in this part of the front line. The Defense Army controls the operative-tactical situation.