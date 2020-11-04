Azerbaijan’s attempted attacks in different directions thwarted, armored vehicles destroyed

Today, the Azerbaijani armed forces, together with bands and mercenaries, continued their offensive operations in almost all directions. A subversive group was destroyed in the direction of Taghavard village, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing today.

“The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, with the support of armored vehicles, air force and artillery, tried to launch an attack south of Martuni. Losing some armor and a significant number of manpower, they were thrown back to the initial positions,” Hovhannisyan said.

In the northern section, in the direction of Karvachar, an attempt was made to make a subversive penetration into our inter-position areas under the pretext of removing the corpses, but the groups were spotted and neutralized by artillery fire.

The cities of Stepanakert and Shushi were shelled from Smerch system. Casualties are reported. The Mother and Child Health Center was targeted in the city.