Azerbaijani subversive group attempted to succeed in the direction of Shushi, was thrown back

The situation remained relatively stable but tense in all directions of the frontline overnight. in addition to targeting the positions of the defense army, Azerbaijan continued to keep peaceful settlements under rocket fire. Casualties are reported among the civilian population, the Artsakh Defense Army says.

After midnight, a subversive group attempted to succeed in the direction of Shushi, but faced resistance from army divisions and volunteers groups and was thrown back.

Operations are under way to block and destroy the group.

The tactical situation remains under control of the Defense Army along the entire front line.