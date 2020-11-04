Armenians protest outside BGR Group, demand to cut ties with Azerbaijan

Armenian Americans staged a protest outside the BGR Group, demanding that they drop Azerbaijan, and stop covering up for this oil-rich dictatorship’s war crimes against civilians in Artsakh and Armenia.

Last month lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs cut ties with the Turkish government following a pressure campaign by Armenian-American activists incensed by Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in ongoing hostilities with Armenia.

Turkey also retains the lobbying firms Capitol Counsel and Greenberg Traurig while Azerbaijan’s government retains BGR Group, according to disclosure filings. The countries’ lobbyists include former Reps. Bill Delahunt (D-Mass.), Charles Boustany (R-La.), Randy Forbes (R-Va.) and Albert Wynn (D-Ma.), according to Politico.