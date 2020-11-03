UK terrorism threat level raised to severe

The UK’s terrorism threat level is being upgraded from “substantial” to “severe,” meaning an attack is highly likely, the BBC reports.

The move follows Monday’s shooting in Vienna by a suspected “Islamist terrorist” in which four people died.

Last week, three people died in a knife attack in Nice, France, and a teacher was murdered in Paris last month.

Assessments of threat levels are taken by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), part of MI5.

The five levels of threat set by the JTAC are: