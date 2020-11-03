UEFA investigates Qarabag ‘hate’ post targeting Armenians

UEFA has launched an investigation amid calls for sanctions against Azerbaijani club Qarabag after one of its staff apparently posted a hate message targeting Armenians, European football’s governing body said on Monday, AFP reports.

“An Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed today to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the statements made on social media by a Qarabag FK official,” UEFA said.

“Information in regards to this investigation will be made available in due course.”

At the weekend the Armenian Football Federation (FFA) complained about a post on social media by “Nurlan Ibrahimov, a PR and media manager of Qarabag FK…calling to kill all the Armenians, old and young, without distinction.”

The FFA added that “he also justified the fact of Armenian genocide committed by Turkey” in 1915 and 1916. The posts were later deleted.

After losing in the third qualifying round of this season’s Champions League competition, Qarabag dropped into the Europa League, in which they are due to play the Turks of Sivasspor away on Thursday.