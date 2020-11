Together we will defend our democratic values: Austria’s Kurz responds to Armenia’s Pashinyan

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has thanked Armenian prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the kind words of solidarity and support.

“This means a lot to us in these difficult times. Austria will not be intimidated by such horrific acts of terror,” Kurz said in a Twitter post.

“Together we will defend our open societies and democratic values,” he added.

Earlier today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered support to Austria in the wake of terrorist attacks in Vienna.