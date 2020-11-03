Home | All news | Politics | Shells land on the territory of Iran as Azerbaijan opens artillery fire PoliticsTop Shells land on the territory of Iran as Azerbaijan opens artillery fire Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 3, 2020, 17:24 Less than a minute The Azerbaijani side launched artillery fire in the direction of the Armenian units, Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan informs. Several artillery shells fell in the territory of Iran, she said. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 3, 2020, 17:24 Less than a minute Show More