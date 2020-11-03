PoliticsTop

Shells land on the territory of Iran as Azerbaijan opens artillery fire

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 3, 2020, 17:24
Less than a minute

The Azerbaijani side launched artillery fire in the direction of the Armenian units, Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Several artillery shells fell in the territory of Iran, she said.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 3, 2020, 17:24
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button