Several injured in Vienna shooting, several “believed dead”

Several people are injured with several “believed dead” after a shooting in central Vienna, according to the Austrian interior minister, the BBC reports.

Karl Nehammer described the incident as a terror attack and said that one attacker had died in the Austrian capital.

Another attacker was “on the run”, he said. A large-scale security operation is under way.

The incident took place near the central Schwedenplatz square.

Police have urged people to avoid the area and not to take public transport.

Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport – don't share any Videos or Fotos! — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Road blocks have been set up around the city centre. Footage posted on social media showed people running as what was reported to be gunshots could be heard.

“At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack,” Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Mr Nehammer said some people were thought to have been killed and the several seriously injured, including a police officer.