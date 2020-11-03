Rep. Pallone calls on international community to condemn war crimes against Artsakh

Congressman Frank Pallone has called on the US Department of State to condemn war crimes against Artsakh.

The presence of thousands of Syrian mercenaries in Artsakh has been verified several times over, he said.

“The international community, including the State Department, must condemn war crimes being perpetrated and take appropriate steps to halt Azeri and Turkish aggressions,” Pallone said in a Twitter post.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post that the involvement of “foreign mercenaries” was “a threat not only to the security of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia but also to international security and this issue should become a subject of international investigation.”