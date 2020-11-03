Our prayers are with the people of Austria – Armenian PM

Our prayers are with the people of Austria. #NagornoKarabakh has been fighting against the Azerbaijani-Turkish terrorist tandem for over a month now. I share the grief of the people of Austria, wish patience to the families of the victims, and a speedy recovery to those wounded. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) November 3, 2020

Multiple gun attack in Vienna left three people dead,. About a dozen other people were wounded – some seriously – after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city center on Monday evening.

One suspect was shot dead by police, officials said.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the assailant killed by police as an “Islamist terrorist.”

The shootings broke out near Vienna’s central synagogue but it is not yet clear if that was the target. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a “repulsive terror attack”.