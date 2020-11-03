New hybrid world war equally directed against Christians, Muslims and Jews – Armenian PM

It is obvious to me that a hybrid world war has started and the more the world continues to ignore it, the more it will become noticeable, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

According to him, this war is equally directed against Christians, Muslims and Jews.

“Nagorno Karabakh, by the way, is the anti-terrorist front of that war and without exaggeration, also the fate of civilization is decided here. Civilization must win!’ the Prime Minister said.

“We are with you, Vienna,” he added.