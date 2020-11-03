Half of 2,000 mercenaries mentioned by Sergey Lavrov have been destroyed, Artsakh’s President says

Atsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan says half of the 2,000 foreign mercenaries mentioned by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have been destroyed (either killed or wounded) by Artsakh forces as a result of anti-terrorist operations, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post.

He pledged a more decisive struggle to destroy the rest.

“By the way, during the battles, the Azerbaijani units send these terrorist groups to the front, control their movements from behind, and shoot them in case of retreat,” Harutyunyan said.

“This is our last war, and we will fight to the end,” the President stated.

He urged users to share the news with Syrian circles, because, he said, the relatives of the terrorists have the right to know the truth.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier today that the number of mercenaries deployed to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone was nearing 2,000.