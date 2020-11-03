Erdogan has to be stopped: Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter says

Erdogan has to be stopped, Swiss born Turkish basketball player Enes Kanter says.

“What are the chances that these terrorist attacks are happening in Europe right after Dictator Erdogan said “Europeans will not be able to walk the streets safely”. He is exporting his terrorist mentality. Erdogan has to be STOPPED!!!” the NBA player tweeted.

Last week he said terrorism has a new face,” referring to Recep tayyip Erdogan.

Noting that Turkey has had 31 conflicts with 10 countries in 10 years, Kanter said “the world needs to understand it’s NOT Turkey, it’s the Erdogan regime creating conflict. Let’s stop this Dictatorship and start building peace.”

Enes Kanter plays for the Boston Celtics of the National Basketball Association (NBA).