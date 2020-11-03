Artsakh’s Defense Army drives enemy forces to “hell” in forests and valleys

Operations to destroy the enemy forces continue, Artsakh’s Defense Army says.

As a result of the ongoing hostilities on the southeastern front line (Shekher-Karmir Shuka-Taghavard line), that having been taking place over the past few days, the Defense Army forces and volunteers have organized a real “hell” for the enemy in the forests and valleys.

The enemy’s terrorist groups and special forces have suffered and continue to suffer heavy human and military losses.

At present, reconnaissance and fire-fighting operations continue in the areas of the deployment of enemy forces, the Defense Army said.