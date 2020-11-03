Artsakh troops silenced pre-offensive maneuvers by the adversary on the northern front

During November 2 and the early hours of November 3, the Defense Army conducted defensive battles on the eastern, southeastern and southern fronts. Through accurate fire, our units struck the adversary’s vehicles and troops, including one tank, the Defense Army said in a statement.

On the eastern front, the Defense Army pulled back from a small section for tactical reasons, in order to occupy more favorable positions for future battles.

In the morning, the Defense Army conducted precision strikes on the adversary’s vehicles and troops as they attempted to advance on the southern front.

The Azerbaijani side suffered damages and was forced to retreat to its initial position. The army units also silenced pre-offensive maneuvers by the adversary on the northern front.

The Azerbaijani side continues to make attempts to gain a tactical advantage. The Defense Army is in control of the tactical situation.