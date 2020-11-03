Artsakh forces destroy two Azerbaijani tanks, capture infantry fighting vehicle

Battles continue in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone, official representative of Armenia’s Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.

According to him, the battles are particularly heated in the eastern and southeastern sections of the front line.

“Due to the actions of the Defense Army, the adversary continues to suffer losses of military equipment and manpower,” Hovhannisyan said.

Particularly, he said, at around 14:10, the Defense Army destroyed two adversary tanks and confiscated at least one infantry fighting vehicle in the eastern section.