One Azerbaijani tank hit, as the enemy tried to move closer to the front line

During the night, hostilities continued on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani front line with varying intensity, Artsakh’s Defense Army reports.

Enemy convoys were found and destroyed by the units of the Defense Army in some directions. The enemy continued to fire rockets at peaceful settlements.

In the southeastern direction, the enemy tried to move armored vehicles closer to the front line. As a result of the actions taken by the Defense Army units, one enemy tank was hit, the rest retreated.

Currently, the operative-tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army.