Massive pro-Armenian march held in West LA to demand recognition for Artsakh

Thousands of people marched through West LA Sunday morning to show support for Armenia and Artsakh in their war with Azerbaijan, Fox 11 reports.

The march, organized by the Armenian Youth Federation, was held after a week-long hunger strike was held by its members.

The march started at the Wilshire Federal Building and ended at the Azerbaijani Consulate General offices on Wilshire Blvd.

The Armenian-American community says they are demanding recognition for Artsakh, and end to military assistance to Turkey and Azerbaijan, and for the U.S. to immediately impose sanctions on Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Evidence of Turkey and Azerbaijan’s mobilization had been reported for weeks prior to this latest act of belligerency, with Azerbaijan mobilizing reservists, commandeering civilian vehicles for military use, and Turkey’s contracting and transporting of Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan,” said Alex Galitsky, a spokesperson for the Armenian National Committee of America’s Western Region.