Involvement of terrorists in the aggression against Artsakh should be the subject of international investigation – Armenian PM

Azerbaijan, with a population of 10 million and huge oil revenues, admitted after July 2020 that it was unable to solve its security problems on its own and sought the help of thousands of mercenaries, and we already have a comprehensive evidence of this, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“The involvement of mercenaries and terrorists in the aggression against Artsakh is a threat not only to Artsakh and Armenia, but also to international security, and this issue should be the subject of international investigation,” the Prime Minister said.