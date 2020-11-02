PoliticsTopVideo

Footage shows shooting down of Azerbaijani UAV

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 2, 2020, 12:20
Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has shared footage showing the shooting down of an Azerbaijani UAV by Artsakh’s air defense forces.

