Fleeing Azerbaijani troops blocked in a gorge and destroyed by Artsakh forces

On November 1, between 20:30 and 23:40, hot battles took place in the northwestern part of the Artaskh-Azerbaijani front line, Artsakh’s Defense Army reports.

“In particular, in the direction of two key positions of the Defense Army, the Azerbaijani side launched an attack with a detachment, which was stopped by army units as a result of persistent inter-positional battles. The enemy fled with heavy losses,” the Defense Army said.

The fleeing enemy was blocked in one of the gorges, and were completely destroyed by sniper fire of the Armenian forces.

An enemy platoon launched another attack in the same direction, but was spotted on time and stopped due to the competent actions taken by the Defense Army.

“Our units pursued the fleeing enemy and destroyed him,” the Defense ARmy dais.

Currently, the operative tactical situation on this section of the front line is completely under the control of the Defense Army units.