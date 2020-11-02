Azerbaijan’s attempted attacks failed in all directions – Armenia MoD

Լast night the Azerbaijani armed forces undertook several ineffective large-scale attacks along the entire northwestern border of Artsakh. Some units remained in a trap and were completely destroyed by artillery fire, official representative of Armenia’s Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing.

“Early in the morning several attempts were made to attack other parts of the border – in the north, in Martakert, in the center, in the direction of Martuni, in different directions of the southern part. Today’s attacks were stronger compared to the previous days,” Hovhannisyan said.

“Azerbaijan’s attempts failed in all directions, in some places they were even repulsed and persecuted. Our subdivisions managed to pursue and have certain positional changes,” he added.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces managed to take one or two positions south of Martuni, in the direction of Chartar.

“At this moment the battles continue. In general, all the offensive operations today have failed in all directions. Mainly squad and battalion-sized subdivisions were used. Aviation was actively employed, several settlements were bombed, including the village of David Bek in Armenia’s Syunik,” the MoD representative stated.

In general, he said, the situation is under control, the movements of the adversary are being spotted and neutralized mainly by artillery fire.