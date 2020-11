In addition to targeting the peaceful settlements of Artsakh, the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces use incendiary rockets in the forested areas of almost all regions of Artsakh, the State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

Firefighters of the State Emergency Service take measures in the accessible places, but the disaster persists.

The enemy is thus trying to add environmental catastrophe to the humanitarian one, causing significant damage to the flora and fauna of Artsakh.