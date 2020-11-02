Armenia submits additional evidence to ECHR about gross violations of human rights by Azerbaijani forces

The Armenian Government has submitted additional evidence to the European Court of Human Rights about the gross violations of human rights by Azerbaijani forces, Representative of Armenia before the ECHR informs.



The Government has expressed its readiness to comply with the humanitarian ceasefire agreements reached by the parties of armed conflict earlier in October with the purpose to exchange POWs and corpses.

Bearing in mind the imminent risk and threat to the POWs’ lives the Government has asked the Court to indicate to the Government of Azerbaijan as a contracting party to the Convention:

1. To comply with its obligations under the Convention, as well as the Third and Fourth Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949 and all applicable rules of customary international humanitarian law, in particular, among other things, to refrain from;

a. degrading treatment, torture, arbitrary executions, as well as other prohibited conduct with respect to prisoners of war and civilian persons who find themselves under the authority of Azerbaijani agents,

b. mutilating corpses of Armenian soldiers;

2. To submit information on the number and names of the POWs and conditions under which POWs are currently held, details about their medical condition, and whether they have been examined by medical personnel.