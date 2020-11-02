ANCA: Bayraktar drones deployed by Azerbaijan against Armenian civilians contain parts and technology from U.S. firms

Battlefield evidence confirms that Turkey’s Bayraktar Drones – deployed by Azerbaijan against Armenian civilians in Artsakh – contain parts and technology from U.S. firms, U.S.-based affiliates of foreign firms, and firms located in NATO ally countries (UK, France, Germany, Austrian, and Netherlands).
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is providing this information documenting violations of U.S. and international law – including U.S. Arms Export Control laws – to the State Department, Pentagon, Justice Department and the U.S. Congress.
Airborne Modem Transceiver
ViaSat
Carlsbad, CA
Antenna
Comant Industries
Fullerton, CA
GPS Receiver
Trimble Navigation
Sunnyvale, CA
Fuel Filter
Hengst
Camden, SC – US affiliate of German firm
Stub Bus Coupler
MilesTek
Lewisville, TX
GPS Navigation Unit
Garmin
Olathe, KS – U.S. affiliate of Swiss firm
Optical Unit
Wescam
Orlando, FL – U.S. affiliate of Canadian firm
Radar Altimetre
Smart Microwave Sensors
Irvine, CA – U.S. affiliate of German firm
Sealed Fuel Reservoir
Beringer
Greenville, SC – U.S. affiliate of French firm
CANADA:
Antenna Radio Transmitter and Amplifier
MicroHard Systems
Calgary, Canada
EUROPE:
Engine
AeroShell
Hague, Netherlands
Fuel Pump
Andair
United Kingdom