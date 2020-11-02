ANCA: Bayraktar drones deployed by Azerbaijan against Armenian civilians contain parts and technology from U.S. firms

Battlefield evidence confirms that Turkey’s Bayraktar Drones – deployed by Azerbaijan against Armenian civilians in Artsakh – contain parts and technology from U.S. firms, U.S.-based affiliates of foreign firms, and firms located in NATO ally countries (UK, France, Germany, Austrian, and Netherlands).

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is providing this information documenting violations of U.S. and international law – including U.S. Arms Export Control laws – to the State Department, Pentagon, Justice Department and the U.S. Congress.

Airborne Modem Transceiver

ViaSat

Carlsbad, CA

Antenna

Comant Industries

Fullerton, CA

GPS Receiver

Trimble Navigation

Sunnyvale, CA

Fuel Filter

Hengst

Camden, SC – US affiliate of German firm

Stub Bus Coupler

MilesTek

Lewisville, TX

GPS Navigation Unit

Garmin

Olathe, KS – U.S. affiliate of Swiss firm

Optical Unit

Wescam

Orlando, FL – U.S. affiliate of Canadian firm

Radar Altimetre

Smart Microwave Sensors

Irvine, CA – U.S. affiliate of German firm

Sealed Fuel Reservoir

Beringer

Greenville, SC – U.S. affiliate of French firm

CANADA:

Antenna Radio Transmitter and Amplifier

MicroHard Systems

Calgary, Canada

EUROPE:

Engine

AeroShell

Hague, Netherlands

Fuel Pump

Andair

United Kingdom