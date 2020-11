150 hectares of forested areas burning in Artsakh after use of phosphorus munitions by Azerbaijan

Forested areas belonging to Nngi community have been burning for the third day as a result of use of phosphorus munitions by the Azerbaijani side, head of the community has said.

The area covers more than 150 hectares.

The enemy constantly targets the village of Nngi and the surrounding areas.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported after today’s shelling.