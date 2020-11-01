The enemy’s attempt to advance in Avetaranots-Sghnakh section prevented

Fighting continued overnight in the southwestern, southeastern and northern direction. In parallel with the hostilities, the enemy forces continued to target peaceful settlements, in particular, shelling the towns of Martuni, Shushi and the village of Karin Tak, Artsakh’s Defense Army informs.

Target strikes were carried out by the Defense Army units on the enemy’s firing positions working in the mentioned directions. The enemy forces attempted to advance in the Avetaranots Sghnakh section, but were repulsed by the Defense Army forces and suffered heavy losses.

In the morning, the enemy forces resumed their offensive operations, while continuing to shell the peaceful settlements. The Defense Army maintains full control along the entire length of the front line, controlling all the movements of the enemy and, if necessary, delivering targeted blows to the latter.