Persian mosque in Shushi damaged in Azerbaijani shelling

Azerbaijan continues to shell the peaceful settlements of Artsakh, the State Service of

The city of Martuni and the surrounding villages of the region were subjected to airstrikes. No casualties have been reported, the extent of the damage is being calculated.

In the afternoon, the enemy forces fired rockets at the city of Shushi from various weapons, mainly from the Grad and Smerch systems. The Persian Gohar Agha Mosque in the fortress city was partially damaged.

The War Gonzo project presents exclusive footage from the site.

Military aviation was also used in Martakert. The city was once again bombed. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

Explosions were also heard in Stepanakert. There are no victims.