People in Artsakh cleaning up the Stepanakert market after Azerbaijani shelling

November 1, 2020, 13:08

Artsakh people are unbreakable. Immediately after yesterday's shelling of the Central Market of Stepanakert, residents began to clean up and live their ordinary life. Video from Levon Sahakyan's page.