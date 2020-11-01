SocietyTopVideo

People in Artsakh cleaning up the Stepanakert market after Azerbaijani shelling

Artsakh people are unbreakable. Immediately after yesterday’s shelling of the Central Market of Stepanakert, residents began to clean up and live their ordinary life.

Video from Levon Sahakyan’s page.

