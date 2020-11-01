Fire engine of Artsakh’s emergency service comes under Azerbaijani drone attack

Azerbaijani-Turkish forces continue to target not only peaceful settlements and residents, but also, once again, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh.

The fire engine of the Askeran regional emergency department came under Azerbaijani shelling.

Rescuers were delivering drinking water to civilians in the area.

The truck caught fire after it was hit by a rocket fired by a drone.

Fortunately, the staff was not injured.

Rescue workers carrying out humanitarian mission have been targeted several times since the start of the war.