Azerbaijan used military aviation to hit the town of Martuni

The night was tense in Artsakh’s town of Martuni and the adjacent settlements, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

The Azerbaijani forces used military aviation to bomb the town. Heavy damage has been reported as a result of bombardment. The shelling of the resumed at dawn.

During the night the villages of Askeran upper sub-region were shelled. The enemy used Grad and Smerch installations in the direction of Avetaranots and Sznek communities.

No victims among civilian population were reported. The amount of material damages is being clarified.