Armenians to rally in front of The New York Times building

The Armenian Youth Federation will march to the The New York Times building in New York City to demand an immediate investigation and retraction of articles by the New York Times’ Turkey Bureau Chief, Carlotta Gall, regarding the conflict in Artsakh, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“We demand that the New York Times investigate the sources for Ms. Gall’s claims, whether there was enough supporting authority to promulgate them, whether the conditions of the reporting allowed unbiased and accurate coverage of the Artsakh conflict, and (if not) why the New York Times failed to disclose such conditions to its readership,” ANCA said.