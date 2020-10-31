UK to allocate about USD 1.3 million for humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh

The United Kingdom will allocate 1 million pounds (around USD 1.3 million) for humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan’s conflict-torn region of Nagorno-Karabakh at the request of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Foreign Office said.

Earlier this week, the ICRC requested USD 9 million to provide Nagorno-Karabakh with humanitarian assistance.

“Now much-needed medical supplies, including dressing kits and bandages, will be provided for civilians caught up in the crisis through a new 1 million pounds UK aid package, in response to an appeal by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). People injured in the fighting, including children caught in the crossfire, will receive life-saving treatment at health facilities or from emergency responders supported by the ICRC,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on late Friday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cooperate with the OSCE Minsk Group and look for a peaceful, political solution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.