Pashinyan requests Putin to outline the type and amount of assistance Russia can provide to Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, detailing the situation created by the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Nagorno Karabakh and the challenges that have arisen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

In particular, the letter stressed the fact that foreign armed terrorists were transferred from the Middle East and involved in hostilities against Nagorno Karabakh.

Taking into account the facts of encroachments on the territory of the Republic of Armenia approaching the border of the Republic of Armenia, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has appealed to the President of the Russian Federation to start immediate consultations to determine the type of amount assistance that the Russian Federation can provide to the Republic of Armenia based on the allied relations between Armenia and Russia and Article 2 of the “Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance” of August 29, 1997.