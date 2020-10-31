Azerbaijani forces use phosphorous weapons – Defense Army

In the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the enemy forces used phosphorous weapons containing elements of chemical weapons, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, Geneva Conventions, as well as the provisions of the relevant UN conventions and documents, Artsakh’s Defense Army said.

It aims to cause massive forest fires and create real dangers of environmental disaster in the area.

The prohibition of the above-mentioned actions and the rights and values protected as a result are first and foremost in the realm of customary law, and the use of such weapons, which do not allow clear distinction between military and civilian objects, can cause both environmental disaster and possible human loss, and constitutes war crime.