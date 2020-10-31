Artsakh forces destroy Azerbaijani vehicle loaded with ammunition, as fighting continues

The reconnaissance and strike operation continued in areas of deployment of Azerbaijani forces. One enemy vehicle loaded with ammunition was destroyed. The alignment of forces in all directions of the front line remained unchanged.

Defense Army units waged successful defensive battles in the northeastern, southern and southwestern directions. One enemy tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 5 drones were hit by the Armenian troops.

In the morning, hostilities resumed in the same directions. In addition to defensive lines, the opponent continues to target peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructure. Azerbaijani forces employed weapons containing chemical components (white phosphorus) prohibited by international conventions.

The Defense Army remains in full control of the tactical situation.