Armenians stage protest in front of British Petroleum office in London

Hundreds of Armenians and Britons staged a protest in London in front of the offices of the oil company British Petroleum which has economic interests in Azerbaijan.

Protesters called on British Petroleum to stop its activities with the criminal state of Azerbaijan and close its offices in Baku.

They raised awareness of the fact that the oil money is being used to finance the war in Artsakh where Armenian civilians are also being killed.

Protesters chanted “Stop funding the war,” “Stop funding terrorism,” “Shame on BP,” “BP has killed people.”