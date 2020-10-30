The enemy suffered significant losses as attacks in the north were repelled – Armenia MoD

Today, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched attacks in several directions of the frontline, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing today.

“After a short artillery preparation in the northern direction, an attempt was made to attack several positions in the rear. The adversary suffered serious losses here, was thrown back, leaving a significant number of corpses in the field,” Hovhannisyan said.

In the southern direction, north of Araks River, in the direction of several heights, the Armenian Armed Forces have certain positional advantages, he added.

“Two separate processes took place in the central direction- in the Martuni-Chartar direction, the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to break through the frontline. There is no change of position in this direction at the moment, but the battles are persistent,” Hovhannisyan noted.

The fight aginst subvesrive groups in the forested villages near Shushi continues, although we have recorded good results.