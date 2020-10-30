Terrorism recognizes no borders: Armenia’s offers condolences to France’s Macron

President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to the President of France Emmanuel Macron on the tragic event in Nice.

The letter reads:

“I am deeply shocked with the barbaric act which hit Notre Dame Cathedral in the heart of Nice. Armenia strongly condemns this act of hatred and intolerance.

I express my sincere condolences to you and the people of France.

At this tragic moment, our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Terrorism, fundamentalism, and fanaticism recognize no borders and pose serious threat to our societies. We have to unite our efforts to fight this menace.

At this difficult moment, Armenia and the Armenian people express their solidarity with France and French people. We will always stand by you. We will be strong and united in defending peace, tolerance, and values of freedom.

I wish fortitude to the people of the friendly France and express confidence that France, as always, will overcome these challenges too.”