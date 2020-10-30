Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains of utmost concern – Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday his administration has suspended export permits to Turkey after reports that Canadian airstrike targeting gear sold to Turkey was reportedly used by Azerbaijan, Global News reports.

He said his government is continuing to investigate and that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh “remains of utmost concern.”

“I spoke directly to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan a few weeks ago, as well as President Erdogan, insisting on moving forward peacefully, respecting the ceasefires. We’ll continue to take this seriously in all the different ways that we can,” Trudeau said.