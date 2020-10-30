New York City Council to vote on Artsakh Resolution

The U.S. should help bring about a peaceful end to the deadly conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a Queens lawmaker said Thursday, New York Daily News reports.

“Once again, Armenia, the homeland of my wife and family, finds itself under attack and fighting for their survival,” Councilman Paul Vallone said during a full Council meeting.

“It’s my hope that an immediate, peaceful resolution can be reached to the heartbreaking violence, destruction and loss of life currently impacting the region of Artsakh,” he added.

Vallone, a Democrat, introduced a resolution calling on President Trump and Congress to “work towards a lasting ceasefire and peaceful resolution” and noting an estimated 10,000 people of Armenian descent live in the Big Apple.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan failed earlier this week.

A date is yet to be set for a Council vote on Vallone’s resolution.