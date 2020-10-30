If Europe does not address Erdogan, it should expect Turkey near Vienna, Armenian PM says

If Europe does not address Erdogan, it should expect Turkey near Vienna, Armenian prime Minister said in an interview with the European Post, The Telegraph, Foreign Policy, Tageblatt and Il Giornale.

He accused Turkey of having initiated the war by giving military equipment to Azerbaijan and by sending jihadists to fight. He also underlined that there is a non-conventional war in Europe with people being beheaded in the streets saying the Western community has failed to assess Turkey’s conduct appropriately and in a not so distant future, they should expect Turkey near Vienna.

“We need to acknowledge that the main initiator of this war was Turkey which transported mercenaries and terrorists from Syria to Azerbaijan and transferred some part of its armed forces to Azerbaijan, including military equipment as well as some armed groups from Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the objective was a blitzkrieg to take Nagorno Karabakh under control.

“According to their calculations that war was supposed to last maximum a week to ten days but Nagorno Karabakh stands firm and continues to fight and will continue to fight. Turkey has come here not so much for assisting Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh but for continuing its imperialistic policy,” Pashinyan stated.

“What is happening here is the continuation of the policy that Turkey is carrying out in the Mediterranean Sea against Greece and Cyprus and in Libya, in Syria, in Iraq. In the South Caucasus, Armenians are the last obstacle on Turkey’s path of continued imperialistic policies towards the Northeast and the Southeast. The Western community has failed to assess Turkey’s conduct appropriately and in a not so distant future, they should expect Turkey near Vienna,” the Armenian PM said.