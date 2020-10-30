Belgian MP George Dalman leads delegation to Artsakh

On 30 October President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a delegation led by George Dalman, Member of the Belgian House of Representatives.

The President thanked the Belgian MP for visiting Artsakh during the difficult period of the war to get first-hand information on the ground.

According to President Harutyunyan, it is very important for civilized humanity not only to be aware of the objective reality, but also to take concrete measures to prevent hostilities in the region and to impose appropriate sanctions on the offensive side.

“Unfortunately, we see that this war initiated by the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem in the South Caucasus, in which various terrorist groups have been involved, is already spreading to Europe, and the recent events in French cities are a vivid evidence of that,” he said.

The President added that the inaction of the international community can in no way be justified.

Member of the Belgian House of Representatives George Dalman thanked the President for the warm reception, noting that he was shocked to see the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan against the peaceful population of Artsakh.

“Confirmations that mercenary terrorists are involved in Azerbaijan show that official Baku is trying to create a new hotbed of terrorism.

“This is an unacceptable phenomenon. If no immediate action is taken today to curb these actions, I am very afraid that if they succeed, the world will pay a much higher price,” said Georges Dalman.