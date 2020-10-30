Azerbaijan’s military death toll nearing 7,000

The Azerbaijani side has lost 6 UAVs, 17 armored vehicles in the past 24 hours, 60 of its troops have been killed.

Azerbaijan has suffered 6,914 losses in manpower since the start of the hostilities on September 27, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

According to the latest update, 232 Azerbaijani drones have been shot down; 16 helicopters and 25 planes have been destroyed.

A total of 649 units of armored vehicles and 6 TOS systems have also been struck by the Artsakh forces.

The Armenian Unified Infocenter provides updates on the Azerbaijani losses on daily basis.