Armenian FM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Geneva

Meeting of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs commenced in Geneva, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs.
Related Articles
Strong earthquake rattles Greece and Turkey
October 30, 2020, 16:45
Footage shows destruction of Azerbaijani subversive groups
October 30, 2020, 16:03
Explosion at medical center in Armenia’s Spitak
October 30, 2020, 15:48
Artsakh forces capture Syrian mercenary (video)
October 30, 2020, 15:34
Azerbaijan’s military death toll nearing 7,000
October 30, 2020, 15:06
Villages east of Karintak cleared of Azerbaijani saboteurs
October 30, 2020, 14:44