Armenian FM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Geneva

Meeting of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs commenced in Geneva, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs.

Meeting of Foreign Minister of #Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs commenced in #Geneva pic.twitter.com/VBU6pjwSbx — Anna A. Naghdalyan (@naghdalyan) October 30, 2020