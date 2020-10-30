PoliticsTop

Armenian FM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Geneva

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 30, 2020, 14:22
Less than a minute

Meeting of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs commenced in Geneva, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs.

